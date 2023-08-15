Juventus has received a favourable turn of events in their pursuit of signing Lazar Samardzic, as his prospective move to Inter Milan has encountered a stall.

Initially on the verge of joining Inter Milan, Samardzic’s transfer suddenly hit an impasse, prompting speculations that Juventus may have influenced the player to reconsider the move to Milan.

With Juventus expressing interest in acquiring his services, the club is motivated to expedite their approach and secure his addition to their squad in the current summer transfer window.

Napoli is also an interested party in the midfielder’s signature. In the most recent update regarding Samardzic’s future, a report from Tuttojuve discloses that he has enlisted a new agent.

This report indicates that his father has entrusted a new representative to oversee his affairs. This unexpected change could potentially disrupt his intended move to Inter Milan, adding an intriguing dimension to the unfolding transfer saga.

Juve FC Says

As rivals, only a few things beat hijacking Inter Milan’s move for a player and fans would be delighted to see that happen.

If we get encouragement that he would join us, we have to act on that and get the deal sorted as soon as possible.

Samardzic was one of the best midfielders in Serie A last season and will certainly improve our options at the Allianz Stadium, so we must make funds available and seal the deal.