Lazar Samardzic is reportedly interested in moving to Juventus after his intended move to Inter Milan fell through during the summer transfer window.

Several top Italian clubs are said to be interested in acquiring the services of the Serbian midfielder, and it appears that Inter has given Juventus the green light to pursue him.

Juventus had expressed interest in Samardzic over the summer, but Inter had reached an agreement with Udinese for his signature after Juventus encountered difficulties in raising funds.

With the Inter move no longer in progress, Juventus could now have the opportunity to secure Samardzic. According to a report from Calciomercato, Samardzic has already made the decision to move to Turin and is now waiting for both Juventus and his current club to reach an agreement for the transfer.

Juve FC Says

Samardzic is an exciting midfielder and it feels good to know we can add him to our group when the chance comes again.

However, if he keeps doing well, another top European club could show an interest in his signature and add him to their group for a good fee.

We have to ensure we are close to his entourage and get word from them that he will not be sold to another club, no matter what happens.