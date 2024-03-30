Lazar Samardzic is among the Serie A players attracting interest from Juventus due to his impressive performances with Udinese.

The Serbian midfielder came close to joining Inter Milan last summer, but the transfer fell through at the last minute.

Despite this setback, Samardzic has continued to excel at Udinese, maintaining his status as a key player for the club. Juventus has persistently shown interest in acquiring his services.

In fact, certain reports have even suggested that Juventus’ interest played a role in derailing his proposed move to Inter.

During the summer, Juventus was unable to secure his signature due to financial constraints preventing them from making a high-profile transfer.

However, with the opportunity arising once more following the failed move to Inter, Juventus could potentially make a move for Samardzic at the end of the current season.

As for Samardzic’s awareness of Juventus’ interest, he had this to say as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve? I don’t know anything about this. However, this is not the time to think about the future, now we have to save ourselves with Udinese, then we’ll see.”

Juve FC Says

We may not have contacted his entourage officially, but he is a player we like and there is time to get a deal sorted.

The Serbian will also jump at the chance to play for a big club like Juventus, but he will not be a cheap signing.