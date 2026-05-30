Dusan Vlahovic’s future at Juventus remains highly uncertain as his contract is due to expire at the end of next month, while discussions over a renewal have been ongoing for several months.

Talks between the player and the club have repeatedly stalled, with progress often followed by breakdowns in negotiations. As a result, it now appears increasingly likely that the Serbian striker could leave the club on a free transfer if no agreement is reached before his deal expires.

He has not signed an extension and may already have played his last game for Juventus, with his contract set to expire next month. Several clubs are reportedly monitoring his situation closely, given his reputation as one of the most effective forwards in European football.

Contract Uncertainty at Juventus

Juventus continue to regard Vlahovic as an important player, and his potential departure would represent a significant loss for the squad given his quality and experience in front of goal.

For that reason, the club have been eager to secure a new agreement, recognising that he remains one of their most reliable attacking options when in form.

Stalled Negotiations Over Wage Demands

According to TuttoJuve, negotiations have reached an impasse due to disagreements over salary expectations, with the player reportedly demanding a higher wage than Juventus are prepared to offer.

The lack of compromise from both sides has left discussions at a standstill, making a free transfer increasingly plausible if no breakthrough is achieved before the deadline.

Juventus are now assessing alternative scenarios as they prepare for the possibility of losing the striker without receiving a transfer fee. The club may be forced into the market to identify a replacement capable of delivering consistent goals at the highest level. The coming weeks are expected to be decisive in determining whether a last-minute agreement can be reached or whether Vlahovic will depart Turin.