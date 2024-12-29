Juventus played out a 2-2 draw against Fiorentina this evening after conceding a late equaliser from Riccardo Sottil.

Fiorentina has had a good season and showed great form at the start of the game. However, Juve demonstrated why they remain unbeaten this term, with Khephren Thuram opening the scoring after 20 minutes.

The Old Lady deserved that lead, having enjoyed a dominant spell of possession up to that point.

Bianconeri fans might have wondered if Fiorentina was truly as strong as their position on the league table suggested, given Juve’s dominance in the early stages of the match. Thuram had an impressive game, while Francisco Conceição continued to trouble La Viola’s defence throughout the fixture.

However, against the run of play, Fiorentina drew level, with Moise Kean finding the net on his return to Turin.

Just three minutes later, Dusan Vlahović had an opportunity to restore Juve’s lead, but David de Gea pulled off a stunning save to deny him.

Almost immediately after the break, Juve regained the lead through Thuram, who staked his claim for Man of the Match with his second goal of the evening.

The Bianconeri knew they needed another goal to secure the result and kept pushing forward, but Fiorentina defended resolutely, keeping themselves in the contest.

After making a few changes, Thiago Motta’s team conceded a late leveller from Riccardo Sottil following a shocking mistake by Andrea Cambiaso.

Despite their efforts, Juventus couldn’t find another goal to clinch the win.