It is far too early to judge Igor Tudor following Juventus’ hard-fought win over Genoa this evening. However, the players can certainly be assessed, and based on today’s performance, there appears to be little indication of any improvement compared to what has come before.

Both Max Allegri and Thiago Motta ultimately failed to mould this Juventus squad into winners of major honours, and it is beginning to feel as though no manager will be able to transform this group into genuine title contenders.

Yes, Juventus secured all three points, which is ultimately the most important outcome, and a top-four finish remains imperative. However, what is the point of qualifying for the Champions League if this is the level of performance that continues to be delivered?

Of course, the financial rewards of Champions League football are immense, making qualification crucial for the club. Yet, these lacklustre displays are becoming increasingly tedious. Perhaps Tudor will oversee improvements in the coming weeks, but I would not hold my breath.

There is little to analyse from the match itself—a win is a win. The players worked hard but lacked creativity, a recurring issue throughout the season. While they remained focused and managed to keep a clean sheet, there was little else to inspire confidence.

Though in all fairness a win can build momentum and after shipping seven goals against Atalanta and Fiorentina without reply this is an improvement to some degree, and that is about as positive as I can be.

Next up is Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, and Juventus will need to raise their game significantly if they hope to take all three points back to Turin. After yet another underwhelming performance, it is difficult to feel optimistic about their chances of securing victory in Rome next week.