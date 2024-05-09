Sami Khedira was on the books of Juventus between 2015 and 2021 and has discussed his time at the club under Max Allegri.

The German joined Juve after they reached the final of the Champions League in 2015 and helped them return to that stage of the competition in 2017.

He was one of Max Allegri’s most trusted players and remained active for several seasons under the coach, who left the club in 2019.

Although Allegri returned to Juve in 2021, Khedira had already left the Allianz Stadium by then. Nevertheless, the German still remembers their good times together.

Speaking about his spell at the Allianz Stadium, Khedira said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I’m happy to have spent 5 years in Italy with Allegri, the players, the staff, the president. I am very proud to be part of Juventus. I always have a good relationship with Max, he is like Ancelotti, an incredible person. I am very happy to know him.”

Juve FC Says

Khedira remains one of our most important players and the German former midfielder was a good part of our group when he played in Turin.

He will always remember Allegri because the current gaffer was the Juve coach who trusted him the most, with his situation changing when Allegri left.