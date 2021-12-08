Sampdoria chaos could see Juventus legend taking over the club

The start of the season hasn’t been too kind on Sampdoria. Roberto D’Aversa is failing to deliver the results since taking over from Claudio Ranieri in the summer.

However, this has suddenly become the least of the Blucerchiati’s problems, as club president Massimo Ferrero has been arrested.

The patron is allegedly involved in corporate crimes and bankruptcy, and has stepped down from his post as club president.

However, Ferrero is also the owner of the Ligurian club, and at the moment, attempts are being made to find a new owner as quickly as possible to protect the club from the storm related to the investigation.

According to Ansa via ilBianconero, Juventus legend Gianluca Vialli will once again attempt to take his former club from the hands of the controversial Ferrero.

The retired striker has already tried to take over Sampdoria in 2019 backed by a group of American investors, and the source claims that the same group is once again behind Vialli in his newest attempt.

The Italian legend won a memorable Scudetto at Sampdoria in 1991 after forming a deadly striking pair alongside Roberto Mancini, before making the move to Juventus and becoming the Bianconeri’s captain.

Vialli would then reunite with Mancini in the Italian national team, currently acting as the delegation chief.