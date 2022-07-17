Marko Pjaca could start the new season on the books of Sampdoria as they have accelerated their efforts to sign him.

The winger spent the last campaign on loan at Torino and he did well, but injuries were also a problem for him.

Il Toro has decided against making his transfer permanent and he has no future at Juve.

The Bianconeri are now looking for a new home for him and they will sell him to a serious suitor.

La Samp could be classed as one because they have been pushing to add him to their squad.

A report on Tuttojuve claims they held a phone conversation with the Bianconeri yesterday regarding a move for him.

Their goal is to sign him permanently without paying a transfer fee to Juve. They also want the Bianconeri to keep paying some of his current wages until his deal in Turin expires.

Juve FC Says

Pjaca is clearly unwanted at Juve, and Sampdoria knows we want him off our squad desperately.

That is why they have made such a ridiculous offer, but it could still be accepted.

He clearly earns a lot of money at Juve and his injury-prone last few seasons mean he is not worth all that.

La Samp will wait for our response, and we might agree if no other suitor emerges with a better offer.