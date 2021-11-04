Sampdoria could make up for Ihattaren’s disappearance by loaning another Juventus youngster

In the last few weeks, Mohamed Ihattaren has made the headlines for sad reasons.

The young Dutchman was bought by Juventus last summer and immediately loaned out to Sampdoria, but has gone completely missing in his home country.

The 19-year-old is apparently suffering from depression since the passing of his father two years ago, and is currently contemplating retirement from football.

This story has created an unpleasant situation between the Bianconeri and the Blucerchiati, as the player’s loan stint will mostly likely be terminated.

Nevertheless, Calciomercato reports that the two clubs could work out a solution that sees Juventus offering the services of another player as an alternative for Ihattaren.

The source mentions that Sampdoria would be interested in the Old Lady’s U23 starlet Matias Soulé, who has just received a surprising callup form the Argentine national team.

Like Ihattaren, the 18-year-old is primarily an attacking midfielder, but he can also fit in other roles, including the wide positions.

Juve FC say

While we still hope that the young Dutchman would receive the needed assistance and return to the football pitch, his Sampdoria stint is unlikely to be salvaged.

Although this isn’t Juve’s fault, it would be a decent gesture from the club to redress the situation by offering an alternative player.

At the same time, this would allow Soulé to gain some needed experience while playing in the top tier.

Although he’s only 18 years of age, the Argentine is already making large leaps, as proven by his national team callup.