Sampdoria Director confirms no offers received for Juventus target

Sampdoria Director Carlo Osti has claimed that no offers have been received for midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard this summer, despite links with a potential move to Juventus.

The 21 year-old was one of the stand-out stars of the European Championships this summer, scoring the only free-kick goal of the entire tournament with his goal against England in the semi-finals.

Many clubs have been linked with an interest in his signature, including the Old Lady, but Osti insists there has been no contact made regarding his transfer.

He told Il Secolo XIX(via TuttoJuve): “Damsgaard? We didn’t receive a phone call true. Another aspect, even in Italy it has come to be understood that the players can expire.”

We do not currently appear to be in a position to work on such a deal, but if we can complete the signing of Manuel Locatelli on favourable terms, as well as offload some of the surplus in the squad like Aaron Ramsey, maybe we could free up the funds for Damsgaard, but at this moment in time, I think his signing would be a luxury addition, having strong options for the role he would play already.

Would Damsgaard get much playing time if he was to join the Old Lady this summer?

Patrick