Andrea Pirlo is facing significant challenges in his role as the coach of Sampdoria, and it appears that his managerial career may not reach the same level of success as his illustrious playing career.

As a former midfielder, Pirlo was one of Italy’s top talents during his playing days and featured for prestigious clubs like Juventus and AC Milan. He also had a stint as the manager of Juventus during the 2020/2021 season, where he secured two trophies but couldn’t prevent the team from losing its Serie A title for the first time in a decade. Juve subsequently replaced him with Max Allegri in 2021.

Pirlo has since struggled to find success with another club, and Sampdoria appointed him as their manager following their relegation from Serie A last season. However, the team’s performance suggests they could face the possibility of relegation to Serie C at the end of this campaign.

Sampdoria’s recent 4-0 loss to Salernitana in the Italian Cup is a testament to their struggles, and their fans appear to be growing increasingly frustrated with the team’s performance under Pirlo’s management.

A report on Calciomercato reveals after the game, some fans mocked the ex-midfielder and said he succeeded at Juve because he had Cristiano Ronaldo.

They shouted:

“As a man, I can’t tell you anything, but in Juventus Ronaldo made the lineup for you…”

Pirlo has struggled to find success in management, but he is not the only ex-player who has struggled.

The likes of Thierry Henry and Paul Scholes have also not been successful in management.