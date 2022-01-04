Sampdoria hoping to replace Ihattaren with one of three Juventus youngsters

Since the start of the campaign, Sampdoria had their fair share of problems to put it lightly, and the disappearance of one of their players only complicated matters further.

Last summer, Juventus signed Mohamed Ihattaren from PSV Eindhoven before sending him on loan to the Ligurian side.

However, the young Dutchman went AWOL after few weeks, returning to his homeland after suffering from depression.

Therefore, the Bianconeri and the Blucerchiati want to resolve the matter, perhaps by making up for Ihattaren’s shortcomings with another loanee.

While recent reports suggested that Kaio Jorge could join Sampdoria on loan for the rest of the season, TuttoJuve claims that the Brazilian doesn’t fit the profile that coach Roberto D’Aversa needs at the moment.

Instead, one of three young Juventus midfielders could make the move towards the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

The first name on the list is Nicolò Fagioli who is currently impressing while on loan at Cremonese.

The 20-year-old could make a step up in the competition by joining a midtable Serie A side, as would his teammate Filippo Ranocchia who is now on loan at Vicenza.

Finally, the report mentions Hans Nicolussi Cavaglia, a 21-year-old midfielder who currently plays for Juventus U23.