Following a calamitous start of the season, Sampdoria desperately need to bolster their ranks in January to avoid what currently seems to be an inevitable relegation.

However, the Ligurians won’t be splashing the cash, but are rather looking for temporary quick-fixes.

According to Calciomercato, Sampdoria will attempt to secure loan deals for two Juventus youngsters.

The first is Matias Soulè who’s widely considered amongst the best young talents at Turin.

The 19-year-old winger signed for the Bianconeri in 2020 and has now become a full-time member in Max Allegri’s first squad.

However, the Argentine’s lack of playing time could prompt the club to entertain the prospect.

The source adds that Sampdoria have already opened negotiations in order to anticipate the competition, since the likes of Empoli, Spezia, Salernitana and Cremonese are all reportedly interested in the player’s services.

The second Juventus youngster who could make the trip towards the Luigi Ferraris Stadium is Marco Da Graca.

The Palermo native is a 20-year-old striker who has been in Turin since 2018. This season, he has made 12 Serie C appearances with the Next Gen squad thus far (mostly coming from the bench), but is yet to contribute in a league goal.

The report adds that the Blucerchiati could also face some competition for Da Graca’s signature, particularly from Serie B sides Parma and Pisa.