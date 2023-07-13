Despite the club’s calamitous relegation to Serie B, a new hierarchy is working on resurrecting Sampdoria and bringing them back to the top flight on the first time asking.

The new owners have already appointed a couple of faces who are all too familiar to Juventus fans. Andrea Pirlo became the club’s new manager while Nicola Legrottaglie assumed the role of the technical director.

Therefore, the Ligurians are hoping to bank on their ties with the Bianconeri to secure the services of a young player.

According to SampNews24 via Calciomercato, Sampdoria are looking to sign Enzo Barrenechea on loan for next season.

The 22-year-old joined the Bianconeri in January 2020 but his progress was interrupted by a serious injury sustained in 2021.

Nevertheless, the Argentine managed to regain his optimal physical shape and impress for Juventus Next Gen.

In the middle of last season, he earned a promotion to the first team and even started in the 4-2 victory over Torino in the Derby della Mole.

However, the young man’s displays suggest that he still requires additional experience before competing for a spot in the senior squad.

So while Max Allegri is still willing to bet on the midfielder’s talent, the expected Conference League exclusion will surely limit his chances of earning significant playing time.

Therefore, Sampdoria owner Andrea Radrizzani has scheduled a meeting with Juventus at the beginning of next week to discuss the future of Barrenechea.

The Blucerchiati patron is reportedly confident in his ability to convince the Bianconeri and reach an agreement.