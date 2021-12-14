Sampdoria interested in Juventus youngster who’s currently in Serie B

Last summer, Filippo Ranocchia was one of Juve’s best performers throughout pre-season.

Max Allegri considered maintaining the services of the young midfielder, but eventually, the club opted to loan him out to Vicenza to earn more experience.

Despite the fact that his club currently lies at the bottom of the Serie B table, the Italian still managed to impress while acting as the team’s anchor.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Sampdoria are considering a loan move for Ranocchia in January.

The Ligurians already have young defender Radu Dragusin on loan from Juventus, but Mohamed Ihattaren’s switch turned sour as he went AWOL.

Therefore, the Blucerchiati could replace the young Dutchman with another Juventus starlet.

However, the report also mentions that Sampdoria’s crosstown rivals Genoa could also enter the fray and compete for Ranocchia’s signature.

Juve FC say

It’s always pleasing to hear about a Juventus youth product doing well elsewhere. Like Rovella and Fagioli, we can only hope that Ranocchia makes it in Turin once he receives the opportunity.

As for the moment, a move to a Serie A club in the middle of the season could destabilize his campaign, and might find playing time hard to come.

However, this could be a great opportunity for the young man to prove that he can make it in the top-tier, reminiscently to Rovella at Genoa.