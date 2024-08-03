Sampdoria has won the race to sign two Juventus youngsters on loan this summer, with Nikola Sekulov and Luis Hasa set to join Andrea Pirlo’s side.

La Samp has successfully integrated several Juventus youngsters over the last few seasons and has been tracking Hasa and Sekulov for some time.

Both youngsters have been training with the Bianconeri senior team and have participated in their preparations for the new season so far.

However, they received more opportunities because several senior team players had not yet returned from their break.

When the new term begins, they will return to the Next Gen side, but La Samp wants to give them senior team experience in Serie B.

A report on Tuttojuve claims several clubs wanted to snap up both youngsters on loan, but Sampdoria has won the race to sign them and will complete the transfers in the coming weeks.

Juve FC Says

We need our youngsters to keep playing and sending them out on loan is a good way to achieve this.

It will be great to see Hasa and Sekulov play an important role in helping Sampdoria get back to Serie A at the end of the term.