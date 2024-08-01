Juventus’ Next Gen team has produced many talents that the club has been cashing in on this summer, and the latest youngster who could leave is Nikola Sekulov.

The midfielder has had some chances to play for their first team in the past, especially in friendly games, and is highly rated at the Allianz Stadium.

However, there is almost no space for him to get regular game time on their first team now, and Juve believes the best option is for him to leave.

They have kept the door open for a temporary move, and a report on Calciomercato claims Sampdoria is now targeting him.

La Samp is managed by former Juve coach Andrea Pirlo, who has done a fantastic job with young players since becoming their manager.

He believes Sekulov can improve further under his watch, and Sampdoria is expected to make a loan approach to Juve for his signature before this window closes.

Juve FC Says

We need our youngsters to play senior team football as soon as possible, and Sekulov is one of the players in this category.

As long as there is a guarantee of game time, then we should consider sending him to Sampdoria.