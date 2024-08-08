Nikola Sekulov is one of the finest talents being groomed by Juventus, and several clubs in Italy are interested in having him for this season.

The Bianconeri created the Next Gen team to further develop their young players, and Sekulov has been a regular for that team.

However, he is now considered ready for first-team football at another club, and Sampdoria is keen to win the race for his signature.

According to Calciomercato, several clubs have inquired about signing him, but Andrea Pirlo’s Sampdoria has managed to convince Juventus.

They have offered the best deal for both the club and the player, and Sekulov is expected to join their squad.

Loan moves help fast-track the development of certain players, and Sekulov would be eager to return next summer in even better shape.

Juve FC Says

Sending our youngsters out on loan will make them improve faster than staying on the bench in Turin or playing for the Next Gen team.

Pirlo has been developing some fine talents at Sampdoria, and we can trust him to make Sekulov a better player.

The youngster would also be delighted to play under one of the best former players.