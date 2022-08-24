Nicolo Fagioli will leave Juventus on loan before this transfer window closes, and several clubs have been eyeing a move for him.

The midfielder spent the last campaign on loan at Cremonese and he helped them gain promotion to Serie A.

Juve was impressed by how developed he returned, and they handed him a new contract until 2026.

The midfielder was an important fixture on their team sheet for preseason, and it seemed they would eventually keep him at the club.

However, Calciomercato claims he is heading out for yet another loan spell away from the club.

Cremonese, Monza and Sampdoria have been his main suitors, but La Samp is leading the race for his signature, according to the report.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli did very well on loan at Cremonese last season, and the midfielder cannot afford to spend this campaign on the bench at the Allianz Stadium.

However, his loan club must commit to playing him often, and that is the only reason we should agree to allow him to join them.

If La Samp cannot guarantee that, we should send him to his other suitors as long as he would be a guaranteed starter.