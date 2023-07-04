Sampdoria is targeting a top Juventus scout as they rebuild in Serie B

After suffering an unexpected relegation to Serie B last season, Sampdoria is determined to make an immediate return to the top flight of Italian football. As one of the most beloved clubs in the country, they are focused on building a team that can help them achieve this goal.

Sampdoria has shown a preference for individuals associated with Juventus and has already appointed Andrea Pirlo as their manager, with Nicola Legrottaglie joining their leadership team. Additionally, they have sought the expertise of Fabio Paratici, who acts as a consultant for the club.

In their ongoing efforts to strengthen their team, Sampdoria is now targeting one of Juventus’ top first-team scouts to bolster their leadership group. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, they have set their sights on Matteo Tognozzi, who plays a crucial role in scouting talent for Juventus.

Despite Tognozzi’s significance to Juventus, Sampdoria is willing to take a chance and make a bid for him before the start of the upcoming campaign, hoping to secure his services as they aim for a successful return to Serie A.

Juve FC Says

We are one of the biggest clubs in the world and should not lose talents to La Samp, but the scout might be tempted by the chance to fill in at a more prominent role at Sampdoria.

Juve should let him leave if he decides he wants out of the Allianz Stadium because we can always get a better replacement.