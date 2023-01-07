Reminiscently to the previous campaigns, Daniele Rugani is finding little space in Max Allegri’s lineup. Although he’s expected to start later today against Udinese, the Italian has mostly been a benchwarmer since signing for Juventus in 2015.

Nonetheless, the 28-year-old still has suitors in Serie A who are wiling to offer him an escape route.

According to ilBianconero, Sampdoria are hoping to add Rugani to their ranks on loan for the rest of the campaign.

The source explains that Blucerchiati manager Dejan Stankovic is aspiring a revival in the second part of the season following the club’s disastrous start. The report adds that Sampdoria director Daniele Faggiano was spotted in Juve’s headquarters.

Moreover, the source understands that the Bianconeri would be willing to part ways with the Italian defender in the middle of the campaign, but only if a replacement arrives to bolster Allegri’s squad.

In this regard, the report claims that Rugani’s alternative doesn’t necessarily has to be centre-back, as a fullback could be more useful.

Juve FC say

Recently, Danilo and Alex Sandro have been playing as a part of the back-three rather than their original roles as fullbacks. So this partially explains why Juventus could remain covered at centre-back even if Rugani were to leave.