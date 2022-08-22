Sampdoria man talks about his fellow Serbians at Juventus

Juventus face Sampdoria in Serie A today in their second league game of the season.

After their opening day win against Sassuolo, they are under pressure to secure another victory.

Two wins from two will keep the feel-good factor at the club, and the Bianconeri might need their Serbian stars to be in fine form to get the win.

Dusan Vlahovic will lead the line, and he has a good record against La Samp, but he alone cannot get the job done.

Filip Kostic only joined the Bianconeri this summer, but the winger will play a prominent role in the game.

We expect the former Eintracht Frankfurt man to start the match. On the other side, Filip Djuricic could line up for La Samp against his fellow Serbian.

He was speaking about the match and delivered these words on his countrymen at Juve. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I believe that the best players must go and play in the best teams. And in the case of Dusan we are not just talking about quality, but about ambition. Juve is the perfect place to make him a Juventus legend. I also know Kostic very well, we covered the entire path together in the Under 17, Under 19 and Under 21 national teams.”

Juve FC Says

The game against Sampdoria is important for us because we need to build on our winning start to the campaign.

La Samp would also be playing their first home game of the season, and they will feel they must get the points from the fixture, so it won’t be an easy match.