Sampdoria president hoping to organize four-team tournament in Vialli’s honor

Since the announcement of Gianluca Vialli’s death on Friday, the entire world of football has been in mourning, with words of praise for the legendary striker pouring from all over the globe.

Nonetheless, Sampdoria president Marco Lanna came up with a brilliant idea to honor the memory of the iconic Italian. The Blucerchiati patron would like to hold a charity event that holds the name of the late forward, featuring the four clubs he represented during his playing career.

“I would like to organize a quadrangular tournament featuring Chelsea, Cremonese, Juventus and Sampdoria,” said Lanna in an interview with Sky Sport via JuventusNews24.

“It could be named the ‘Luca Vialli trophy’, with its earnings heading to charity. He was a master at this.

“Vialli always had Sampdoria in his heart, he had often called me to find out how things were going. He was very attached to the club.”

As a Cremona native, Vialli naturally started his career at Cremonese before moving to Sampdoria in 1984, where a made a name for himself as one of the best strikers in his generation, forming a golden striking partnership and an eternal friendship with Roberto Mancini.

Luca then made the switch to Juventus in 1992, helping the club ushering in a new era of success, culminating in a Champions League triumph. He then finished his playing career at Chelsea, eventually becoming a player-manager in 1999.