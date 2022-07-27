As per custom, Juventus have to find a new accommodation for Marko Pjaca who’s still struggling to find a niche.

The Bianconeri splashed around 25 million euros to sign the Croatian back in 2016, but he only spent 18 forgettable months in Turin.

Since 2018, the winger has been changing clubs with every new campaign, but his loan stints have been mostly fruitless, as no club has opted to maintain his services on a permanent basis.

With his contract expiring in 2023, Juventus are looking to cut their losses by offloading the 27-year-old once and for all.

But while the Bianconeri had reached an agreement with Sampdoria, Pjaca refused to make the switch towards Liguria in favor of awaiting the chance to rejoin his boyhood club Dinamo Zagreb.

Unfortunately for the player, his former club wasn’t too keen on the proposition, and the offer never arrived.

But according to ilBianconero, Sampdoria have once again returned for Pjaca, and are willing to offer him a contract worth 1.1 million euros per season.

The Blucerchiati already have an agreement in place with Juventus and are now waiting for the player’s final response.

Juve FC say

Following last week’s snub, Pjaca should consider himself lucky that Sampdoria haven’t considered his rejection as a slight and are still eager to have him amongst their ranks.

At this point, the Croatian shouldn’t expect bigger clubs to queue up for his services.