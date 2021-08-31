Sampdoria set to loan in new Juventus youngster despite Serie B competition

The transfer market is undoubtedly a strange phenomenon. We spend the entire summer talking about the same rumored names, only for a completely unexpected one to emerge out of nowhere and seal a move on deadline day.

This has been the case of Mohamed Ihattaren. The young Dutch talent should complete a move from PSV Eindhoven to Juventus during the day.

Nonetheless, at the tender age of 19, the midfielder will be sent out on loan, as he’s deemed to be unready to feature for Max Allegri’s team. However, the Bianconeri want to immediately test him in Serie A.

According to SerieBNews.com via TuttoJuve, the young prospect will join Sampdoria, despite the late attempts from Parma who are trying hard to enhance their squad in their bid to seal a quick return to Serie A.

Therefore, Ihattaren should join in Robero D’Aversa’s squad, where he’ll play alongside some true Calcio veterans like Fabio Quagliarella and Antonio Candreva. Moreover, he’ll link up with another interesting young talent in Mikkel Damsgaard.

The Dutch-Moroccan has been at PSV since he was a mere child at the age of 8. He’s also a client of super-agent Mino Raiola who met the Old Lady’s directors last Friday.

Whilst Moise Kean’s return from Everton to Juventus was undoubtedly the main topic, it appears that another young star’s name popped up during the meeting.