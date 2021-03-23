Sampdoria sets the price for Juventus transfer target

Although Mikkel Damsgaard’s performances have regressed recently, the young star is still a man in demand.

The Denmark international rose to the scene earlier in the season on the back of some fine performances for Sampdoria.

The 20-year-old stole the headlines in December after leading the Blucerchiati to a shocking victory against Inter.

During that match, the young prospect dribbled his way around several Nerazzurri players before setting up his teammate Keita Baldé with a sublime assisst.

Therefore, Antonio Conte and Giuseppe Marotta have had their eyes on the player ever since, but Juventus are ready to challenge them for his signature.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero), Sampdoria have set their price for Damsgaard.

Any club interested in the Dane’s services must forge out a fee of 20 million euros.

The young talent is tied to the Ligurian club with a contract that lasts until June 2024, which means that president Massimo Ferrero does have the upper hand in the negotiations.

The winger arrived to Italy last summer from Nordsjaelland for a transfer fee that was worth 6.5 million euros.

Thus, Samp would be making a huge profit it they manage to sell their youngster for their asking price.

So far, Damsgaard contributed in 2 goals and 4 assists in his 26 Serie A appearances.

The player is primarily considered to be a left winger, but he also featured as a central midfielder at times, as well as the Trequartista role.