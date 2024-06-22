Sampdoria has completed the signing of teenage defender Giovanni Leoni after his loan spell from Padova last season.

They identified him as a potential star in Italian football and took him on loan.

He did not disappoint, and several top clubs began to show interest in his signature, including Juventus and Tottenham.

La Samp is aware of this interest and has decided to keep him, having been impressed with his performance.

Juve is on the lookout for more young talent, and the 2006-born teenager has caught their eye.

La Samp is now looking forward to developing him further. However, they are also aware that some top clubs are interested in the youngster and might want to sign him now.

Fabrizio Romano reveals they have set an asking price of around 4 million euros for his signature and hope to sell him under the condition that he stays with them until the summer of 2025.

Juventus might accept this condition because he would not get game time if he moved to the Allianz Stadium immediately.

Juve FC Says

Giovanni Leoni has been in fine form over the last year, and one top Serie A side will sign him if we don’t act fast.