Sampdoria star: “Ronaldo is the most impressive, surprised by Chiellini and Bonucci”

Mikkel Damsgaard has been the talk of the town at Sampdoria.

The young attacking midfielder has earned praises for his talent and impressive performances since joining Claudio Ranieri’s side in the summer.

The Danish player has already been linked with a move to a bigger club at the end of the current campaign, with the likes of Juventus, Inter, Napoli and even Tottenham Hotspur reportedly vying for his signature (Calciomercato.com).

Nonetheless, the talented young man is trying to keep his focus on the pitch, and is using his first Serie A season as an opportunity to learn the crafts of the great stars who play their trade in Italy.

Damsgaard gave an interview to Sportweek magazine (via Calciomercato.com), and several Bianconeri stars were mentioned in the discussion.

” Ranieri has been fundamental in speeding up my adaptation process , he helped me a lot. He made me understand that there are matches in which you need to win, no matter how, while in others you can focus more on the quality of the game.

” Michael Laudrup is the reference point for all the Danish boys, and being compared to him makes me very proud. For me, dribbling is a natural gift , it depends more on instinct than on study. After watching Laudrup’s videos , it is possible that I was trying to unconsciously imitate him,” added Damsgaard.

” Cristiano Ronaldo is the most impressive player from my point of view. Chiesa is very technical, powerful and fast. But I was really surprised by Chiellini and Bonucci because I didn’t think they would be so good at playing the ball.”

The Sampdoria man also reserved some praise for other Serie A stars, including Inter’s Alexis Sanchez and Milan’s Franck Kessie.

“I like Sanchez, as he’s always a step ahead of you. In Milan, there’s Kessie who impressed me with his physical strength. ” Concluded the Danish player.