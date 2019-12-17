Sampdoria vs. Juventus Match Preview

On Wednesday, the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genova will host the match between Sampdoria and Juventus, a match between two teams with different prospects. Sampdoria sit just outside the relegation zone in the 16th position points with 15 points, while Juventus are trailing top-of-the-table Inter by goal difference.

Sampdoria’s Struggles

Since Ranieri’s appointment as the Sampdoria boss in October, the club from Liguria’s biggest city has seen an upturn in their form. The fans of the Bluecerchiati were certainly expecting a lot more from this season. Before Ranieri took the managerial job at the Luigi Ferraris, Sampdoria was sat at the bottom of the Serie A table.

In Ranieri’s 9 matches at the club, they have lost 3, drawn 3, and won 3. They are still relying on Quagliarella’s contribution of goals, which have dried out compared this term to last season when he was the top scorer of Serie A at the age of 36. This season he has only scored 3 league goals. For the match against Juventus, Sampdoria will be without Barreto, Bertolacci, Bereszynski and Bonazzoli.

The atmosphere at the club has improved after the club’s 1-0 win against bitter rivals Genoa. For the game against Juventus, they will have to dig deep to get a result.

Juventus Need a Win to Keep up With Inter

It is quite clear that Juventus will be the favorites for this game. They will want to put pressure on Inter before the club from Milan plays their game against Genoa at the weekend.

Maurizio Sarri was brought in this season to improve the style of play of the champions. While the results have been immaculate in the last couple of seasons, there have been questions and frustrations from the Juventus fans about the style of play. Sarri has implemented a passing style with the formation 4-3-1-2 used most often.

Cristiano Ronaldo is unsurprisingly the top scorer of Juventus in the league, with 9 goals scored. Sarri also played Higuain upfront quite often – the Argentine has managed only 4 goals in 14 games so far. This season it will be hard to retain the title, as Inter are looking like the side to beat under Conte’s management. Some fans of Juventus have been frustrated by the lackluster play at times this season, but they are still well in the title race. Juventus will be without Khedira, Szczesny, and Chiellini for this game.

What to Expect From This Game?

We expect a game where Juventus will push to get a win in their last game of the calendar year. Sampdoria will not make it easy for the Old Lady, especially with the strong home atmosphere that the Sampdoria fans can create. Juventus lost their last away game in the league against Lazio, but that was the only away loss this season in the league. They have won 5 and drew 2 of their remaining away games. This game could go either way, but Juventus might have just too much quality for Sampdoria.