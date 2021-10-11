Sampdoria wants to take another Juventus youngster on loan

Sampdoria wants to take Kaio Jorge on loan from Juventus despite having Mohamed Ihattaren and Radu Dragusin on their books from the Bianconeri already.

I Blucerchiati has formed a good relationship with Juve recently and it has helped them to land those players on loan.

They are now hoping to add Jorge to their squad as the Brazilian struggles to establish himself in Turin.

La Gazzetta dello Sport as reported by Calciomercato says they have already informed Juve of their intentions and are waiting for the Bianconeri to give them the go-ahead to make the transfer happen.

The report says the ball is now in Juve’s court and they will decide on his best path to further development.

The report says the Bianconeri will spend the next few weeks looking at him closely and Max Allegri will decide if he should remain at the club or be allowed to go out on loan and develop his talents.

The youngster is facing serious competition for a place in the Juve team from the likes of Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean.

Federico Chiesa’s versatility also means that Allegri can play him in any attacking position and that makes it harder for Jorge to get a first-team chance.