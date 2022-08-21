Sampdoria’s manager gives update on key striker ahead of Juventus clash

Sampdoria manager, Marco Giampaolo, has delivered an update on the fitness of their star striker, Manolo Gabbiadini, ahead of their match against Juventus tomorrow.

La Samp will take on Juve for their second league game of the season at the Marassi, and they would be desperate to take all three points.

To achieve that against Juve, you need your best players to be fit and available to play and they have been sweating over the fitness of Gabbiadini.

The striker is now close to full fitness and his manager says he trained with them during the week, but he will only play if they need him.

Giampaolo said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Gabbiadini’s conditions are improving, he has been training with us for a week. We manage him, but I expect to recover him. He is called up and if I need to throw him in. He is a purchase for us.”

Juve FC Says

Whether Gabbiadini plays or not, we need to expect a very strong Sampdoria team for this match.

They play as underdogs and have nothing to lose. This means all eyes would be on us to ensure we get our second win in as many matches.

Our players must be humble and work hard to earn all the points from this game.