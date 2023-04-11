Samuel Iling-Junior discusses realising his Champions League dream at Juventus

Samuel Iling-Junior is one of the Juventus youngsters enjoying a breakthrough season at the club and the Englishman has looked back at his Champions League debut.

Juve performed poorly in the competition and he was introduced into their game against Benfica in the group stages. It was an experience that made his dream come true.

Speaking about that experience, the Englishman said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“The dream of playing in the Champions League is what you talk about with your friends when you are younger. It’s what you dream of, every time you step out on to the pitch I want to be at that level.

“I was quite relaxed because I didn’t expect to come on so when I was told to get ready, we were losing at the time, so I didn’t feel that much pressure. When I got on the ball I just did what I would normally do, dribble, or make a pass, and to be able to impact the game helped a lot.”

Playing in the Champions League is every player’s dream, and achieving it at a young age is good news.

Iling-Junior deserves his chance to play for the club, having been doing well for their Next Gen side.

Juve FC Says

The youngster remains highly regarded at the Allianz Stadium, but he has played fewer minutes since he made his debut.

Juve will probably have to send him out on loan at the end of this campaign so that he can get the game time he needs and continue to prove his worth in different clubs.