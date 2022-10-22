Samuel Iling-Junior gives his reaction to Juventus debut

Max Allegri handed England under-19 international Samuel Iling-Junior his senior team debut last night against Empoli.

The 19-year-old has been on the books of the Bianconeri since 2020, when he joined them from Chelsea.

He is a prominent member of the Bianconeri Next Gen team and has been developing well.

His hard work for the Junior team was rewarded with that cameo off the bench and he enjoyed every bit of it.

After the game, he gave an interview and spoke about his delight at being among the few players to have earned their Juve debut under Max Allegri.

The youngster said to Juve TV via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I am very happy, a special moment for me, the family, the people I train with every day. Serie A football. it is different from that of C, there are so many things to understand and learn”

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior has earned his debut for the team and will motivate other youngsters at the club to stay focused and work hard.

The youngster has a great future ahead of him and will become a regular in the senior team if his level of performance does not drop for the youth team.

If he has no space to play there regularly, he could be sent out on loan.