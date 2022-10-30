Samuel Iling-Junior joins Juventus growing list of injured players

Juventus has been plagued by injuries for much of this season and Samuel Iling-Junior has joined the ever-growing list.

Max Allegri’s men have lost key players for several weeks this term and it doesn’t seem a month would go by when a team member will not suffer at least a minor injury.

Iling-Junior has been a top performer for the team in the last two games despite starting neither.

He was subbed on against Lecce yesterday and played a key role in Juve’s winning goal.

Having played just about 20 minutes, he was not expected to have suffered any injury.

However, the club has confirmed via Calciomercato that he is injured and will be out for around two weeks.

The statement via the report reads:

“Samuel Iling-Junior, following the blunt / sprained trauma of the right ankle reported yesterday, was subjected this morning at the J | Medical to radiological examinations that excluded fractures: about 20 days for his complete recovery.”

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior’s injury is a blow to us because he has been in fine form lately and seems like the next top player from the Next Gen team to win a first-team spot.

We wish him a quick recovery and he will undoubtedly get more chances with the senior squad when he is fit again.