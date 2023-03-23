Samuel Iling-Junior shines on national team duty

Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior was in fine form while on duty for the England U20 national team.

The teenager was promoted to the Bianconeri first team last year after he impressed in his initial outing for the senior side.

He is now a part of Max Allegri’s squad and is highly rated at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve is keen to see him develop into a top player and he is proving his worth on the international stage.

The Bianconeri followed their players during this international break and reported via their Twitter account that Iling-Junior was the star of the show as the England U20 side took on Germany.

The attacker scored twice for the junior Three Lions as they won the clash 2-0.

He is proving to be a key player for his national team too and this performance will boost his confidence when he returns to the club.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior remains one of the finest young players in our squad now and it is great that he is doing well on the international stage.

He hasn’t played much at the club this season and this break will help him get more minutes in his legs.