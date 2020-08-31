All Stories, Transfer News

Samuel Iling-Junior to sign for Juventus

August 31, 2020

Chelsea youngster Samuel Iling-Junior is set to complete his move to Juventus with an official announcement due soon.

The 16-year-old was followed by the likes of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain but is on the verge of making the switch to the Bianconeri.

He was initially linked just over a month ago with reports that he had been in Turin to finalise a deal and only a few final details were being ironed out.

Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti reports that a deal is now complete and official announcement from the club will come soon.

 

 

 

Full of vast emotions, Being at Chelsea from such a young age has truly built me , not only as a the player I am today but also as a person. It’s been a blessed journey and I’m deeply thankful for all those in the Academy.From the Groundsmen,education,kitchen ,staff, players, coaches , the list goes on. I’m filled with gratitude at the time and effort put into my development ,leading me to where I am today. I would also like to give thanks to the people around me , my family and friends who have consistently supported me. Finally , I’d like to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity and protecting me throughout. This is just the start , I wish Chelsea all the best for the seasons ahead 💙💙#onceabluealwaysablue

