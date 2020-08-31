Samuel Iling-Junior to sign for Juventus

Chelsea youngster Samuel Iling-Junior is set to complete his move to Juventus with an official announcement due soon.

The 16-year-old was followed by the likes of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain but is on the verge of making the switch to the Bianconeri.

He was initially linked just over a month ago with reports that he had been in Turin to finalise a deal and only a few final details were being ironed out.

Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti reports that a deal is now complete and official announcement from the club will come soon.