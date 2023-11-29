There was considerable excitement when Samuel Iling-Junior made his breakthrough into the Juventus first team, showcasing his talent at the U19 and Next Gen levels and earning a promotion to the senior squad under Max Allegri. Juventus further demonstrated their confidence in him by extending his contract until 2025.

Despite high expectations for the English winger to shine in the current campaign, he has faced challenges in securing regular playing time. Filip Kostic and Andrea Cambiaso have been the preferred choices on the left wing, limiting Junior’s opportunities on the field.

Expressing dissatisfaction with his reduced role, Junior’s entourage has reportedly begun exploring potential moves for him, particularly seeking interest from Premier League clubs. Calciomercato reveals that the player is now being actively marketed, with the intention of finding a buyer in the English top flight.

Juventus, recognising the situation, is reportedly open to parting ways with Junior, and the club is said to be seeking around 15 million euros from his departure. While the player had interest from different clubs during the summer, a move to the Premier League could now be on the horizon if the right opportunity arises and Juventus agrees to the terms.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior has struggled to play this term and we should sell him instead of allowing him to run down his deal.

He would have a season left on his contract at the end of this term and we have to try to get as much money as possible from his sale in the next two transfer windows.