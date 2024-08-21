Samuel Mbangula made his Juventus debut against Como Monday evening in a surprise decision by Thiago Motta.

The 20-year-old has been part of the club’s Next Gen team since 2020 and is considered one of its promising talents.

Motta is focused on shaping the squad according to his vision, and the former midfielder is expected to introduce some changes.

However, few expected Mbangula to start the match, and many were likely unaware that he was even in contention.

Interestingly, the youngster himself didn’t know he would start until late in the team’s match preparations.

His agent, Grace Diamoungana, has since commented on the unexpected inclusion and offered insights into why Mbangula might have been given this opportunity.

She said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Honestly, we didn’t expect that he would be in the starting lineup.

“When he told me, after being informed during the technical meeting, we were very happy.”

Adding: “I think it’s the result of his work in training and the fact that he respects Thiago Motta’s directions on the field.”

Juve FC Says

Motta has shown that he is serious about picking his team based on merit. Players will get chances to play every week based on their training performance, which is great.