Juventus could be trying to bring in three new wingers this summer as they look to revamp their entire attacking department.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, the Bianconeri are aiming to part ways with Federico Chiesa and Matias Soulé.

The Italian isn’t part of Thiago Motta’s plans for next season, while selling the young Argentine is deemed essential to raise transfer funds.

Soulé has already attracted interest from Leicester City and Roma. The English club is already negotiating a deal with the Old Lady.

So once they offload the 21-year-old, Juventus will be able to launch an onslaught for Adeyemi.

The Italian giants have already sounded out the Borussia Dortmund star who would cost around 40 million euros. The 22-year-old German has a contract with BVB valid until 2027.

Meanwhile, Porto duo Sergio Conceicao and Galeno could be the alternatives.

On the other hand, Albanese believes that Juventus must be a bit more patient in their pursuit of Sancho. The journalist feels the Bianconeri could eventually manage to find an agreement with Manchester United over a loan deal towards the end of the market.

The 24-year-old has recently reconciled with his manager Erik ten Hag, which could open the door for the winger’s return to the squad.

Moreover, Albanese claims Juventus could also go after a third winger instead of buying another centre-forward as a backup for Dusan Vlahovic. This would allow Motta to play with a false 9 on some occasions as he did during his time at Bologna.

Therefore, the club could one more reignite its interest in Sassuolo icon Domenico Berardi who’s currently nursing a serious injury.

The Bianconeri have been linked with the 30-year-old on a plethora of occasions. But following the Neroverdi’s relegation to Serie B, this could be the summer where he finally winds up leaving the Mapei Stadium.