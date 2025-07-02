Juventus have received a significant boost in its pursuit of Jadon Sancho during the current transfer window. The English winger is actively seeking a new club after returning to Manchester United following a loan spell at Chelsea last season.

Sancho, who enjoyed European success with the Blues, has made it clear that he does not see his future at Old Trafford. Manchester United shares this view and has informed the player that he is no longer part of their long-term plans. As a result, the search for a permanent solution is ongoing.

Juventus had previously expressed interest in signing Sancho a year ago, initially considering a loan move. However, at the time, he opted to join Chelsea, where he featured regularly and lifted a European trophy. Now, with the situation at United unchanged, Sancho remains determined to move on, and Juventus have re-entered discussions to explore the possibility of bringing him to Turin.

Wage Adjustment Paves Way for Potential Deal

The major stumbling block for Juventus has long been Sancho’s salary, which is well beyond what the club are prepared to offer. However, in a development that may change the course of negotiations, Tuttojuve reports that the player has agreed to reduce his wage demands to facilitate a transfer.

This adjustment has encouraged Juventus to accelerate talks, as they believe Sancho possesses the technical quality and experience needed to enhance their attacking options. The club are now assessing the financial framework required to complete the deal and is reportedly optimistic about reaching a favourable outcome.

Jadon Sancho (Getty Images)

Sancho Keen for Fresh Start

Sancho’s decision to lower his wage expectations suggests a strong desire to relaunch his career at a club where he will be valued and given the opportunity to contribute meaningfully. Juventus, in turn, view the 25-year-old as a potential key asset who could help bolster their squad in domestic and European competition.

The willingness shown on both sides may prove decisive as negotiations progress. While there is still work to be done, the situation now looks far more positive for Juventus as they aim to secure Sancho’s signature ahead of the new season.