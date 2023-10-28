Jadon Sancho has been rumoured to leave Manchester in January after being excluded from their first team due to a disagreement with the manager.

The attacker was considered one of the best talents in Europe during his time at Borussia Dortmund, but his spell at United has not lived up to the expectations.

He recently had a falling out with his manager, and it appears to mark the end of his time in Manchester.

This situation has created an opportunity for Juventus to potentially acquire him in January, and several reports have linked the Bianconeri with a move for the Englishman.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reports that Sancho still believes he has a future at the club and is not seeking a permanent transfer.

Sancho seems to anticipate that the current manager will eventually be dismissed, and he will have the opportunity to return to the team.

Nevertheless, United is open to cutting their losses and selling him for a good fee to put an end to the drama he has brought to the club.

Juve FC Says

We do not have the money to sign Sancho permanently, so a temporary transfer is best for us as a team.

The attacker will add depth to our squad, but we might struggle to pay his salary unless United subsidises it.