Jadon Sancho is reportedly preparing to depart from Manchester United during the January transfer window due to a falling out with his manager, Erik Ten Hag.

The English winger had established himself as one of the top wingers during his time at Borussia Dortmund, and his talents had attracted interest from several clubs before he made his return to England with Manchester United.

However, his time in the Premier League has been challenging, and it is now anticipated that he will seek a new team.

Juventus has expressed their interest in Sancho, recognising his potential to significantly bolster their squad for the second half of the season. The Bianconeri are actively seeking new attackers to enhance their team, and Sancho’s skills make him an appealing option.

Nevertheless, Calciomercato reports that Sancho’s preference is to return to Borussia Dortmund, where he had previously enjoyed his football before his move back to England. This suggests that he may opt for a return to the German club over a move to Juventus, as both clubs vie for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Sancho will be an influential addition to our squad, but we might need to change our system to accommodate him because he will not play as a wingback at the Allianz Stadium and we do not play with an attacking winger.