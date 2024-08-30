Jadon Sancho’s potential move to Juventus from Manchester United is still on the table, but it could break down soon.

Thiago Motta is eager to work with the winger this season, and Juve is doing its best to make the transfer happen.

The Bianconeri are confident that Sancho will strengthen their options, and they want to sign him on loan, with United covering a portion of his salary.

However, the terms being proposed by the Old Lady are not appealing to United, who could also sell him to Chelsea.

United wants him to leave before the end of today, and Juve is keen to complete the transfer as soon as possible.

However, the Bianconeri are currently struggling to agree on the wage-sharing arrangement, and the deal is at a standstill, according to Tuttomercatoweb reports.

Sancho is on standby, deciding between Juve and Chelsea, with the Blues potentially leading the race for his signature

Juve FC Says

Signing Sancho today would be a fantastic way to end this transfer window, and the former Borussia Dortmund man will be a key asset to Thiago Motta.

However, he earns too much and has to perform if we complete the transfer, so he will be under pressure from the start.