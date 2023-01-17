Sandro and Cuadrado will kickstart the exodus of veterans from Juventus

Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado remain two Juventus veteran players with uncertain futures at the Allianz Stadium.

The Brazilian’s performances in the last few seasons have dropped and Juve are now considering several new left-backs as long-term replacements.

Cuadrado has also not been in fine form or good shape for most of this term and this has made it important a new right-back joins the club.

However, both players will be glad to remain in Turin and Sandro can trigger a one-year extension on his current Bianconeri deal if he plays up to 40 matches this term.

But a report on Calciomercato reveals the Brazilian and Cuadrado are two players Juve expects to leave and the Bianconeri will make zero efforts to keep them in Turin beyond the current campaign.

Juve FC Says

These veterans have served us well enough. We must move on from them now and trust younger talents to take the club to the next level.

The smart way to go about that would be to make new signings this month so they can learn from these two for the second half of the term.

However, if we do not achieve that, the club might have to prioritise signing experienced players for either role.