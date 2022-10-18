Sandro fails to persuade Juventus to hand him a new contract

Alex Sandro is on his way out of Juventus at the end of this season after he failed to convince the Bianconeri to hand him a new contract.

The Brazilian has been the first-choice left-back for much of his time on their books and he retains the trust of Max Allegri.

However, he is not getting younger and his recent performances leave a lot more to be desired by the club.

They are now prepared to cut him loose and a report on Calciomercato reveals they will not offer him a new deal.

Instead, the Bianconeri have already started looking for a replacement for him.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has had fantastic games in black and white, but he rarely inspires confidence nowadays.

The former Porto man has done his best for this Juve team and the right thing to do is to replace him.

There are several better and younger players on the market that we can buy when he leaves.

He leaves as one of our finest imports and we will always welcome him back as a visitor if he comes back to the Allianz Stadium.

Hopefully, we will sign a replacement that is much better than he is when we return to the market for reinforcements.