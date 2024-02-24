Juventus faces the challenge of replacing Danilo in their lineup for the upcoming match against Frosinone this weekend, putting Max Allegri in a dilemma.

The Bianconeri manager holds a preference for Danilo, and the Brazilian is a certain starter when fit and not suspended.

However, with Danilo unavailable for the Frosinone game, Juventus must find a suitable replacement for his role in the team.

Among the options, Tuttojuve reports a competition between Alex Sandro and Daniele Rugani to fill the void. Both players are eager for the opportunity to play and make an impression, but the current favourite to start, according to the report, is Rugani.

Rugani has proven to be reliable when given playing time this season, and Allegri has confidence in his ability to perform well if selected.

Juve FC Says

Rugani and Sandro are fine defenders, and either of them will do a good job for us if chosen to start that game.

The players know they must defeat Frosinone because dropping more points in this game will be a disaster, especially if AC Milan wins.

But we trust them to see off Frosinone and give us something to cheer about in the coming weeks.