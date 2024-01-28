The Bianconeri have recently finalised the acquisition of Tiago Djalo from Lille, addressing their need for new players, particularly in midfield. However, to the surprise of some fans, Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli announced that the club will not be making any additional signings this month, opting to rely on their existing squad.

This decision has raised eyebrows among supporters, with journalist Sandro Sabatini expressing the belief that Juventus is lacking a specific player. Given their involvement in the title race and the need for flawless performances to compete for the championship, especially with Inter Milan showing no signs of dropping points, the decision to refrain from further signings has become a topic of discussion and scrutiny among fans and pundits alike.

Speaking on the player that Juve needs, Sabatini said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve is missing a player who knows how to keep the ball in midfield even more than one or 2 touches, which give pace, yes, but also a lot of frenzy. In short, a player who could arrive from the transfer market, why not.”

Juve FC Says

Surprisingly, we will not sign a new midfielder this month because we have known for a long time that we are short of options in that spot.

They will do well regardless for this second half of the term, but if we can make one more addition to the squad, it could be a key decision.