Sandro Sabatini compares Juventus this season with last season

Mediaset journalist Sandro Sabatini has compared the Juventus team of the 2021/2022 season and the one of this campaign, noting that the Bianconeri has more league points at this stage than last season.

Max Allegri returned to the club in the last term and continued to help rebuild the side, but there have been many changes and little progress.

Several players who had been at the club in the long term have left and Juve has added some new men to the group.

Considering that they nearly missed out on Champions League football last season, the black and whites have done much better in the league this season.

Sabatini noted via Tuttojuve:

In addition to the notorious capital gains, Juventus has made a tactically recognizable market: De Ligt-Bremer, Chiellini-Gatti, Dybala-Di Maria, Zakaria-Pogba, Arthur-Paredes, Ramsey-Fagioli, Pellegrini-Kostic and then ( minus “mirror”) Bernardeschi-Milik. On balance, the team has so far been weaker due to the absence due to injury of old people (Church / Vlahovic) and new ( Di Maria / Pogba ), which recorded in the Champions League but not in the championship. For Allegri the usual criticisms of the game are wasted, even if compared to 2021/22 it has 4 more points. Then there is the penalty, but it is another matter…”.

Juve FC Says

As one of the biggest clubs in the world, fans expect quick progress, but as Sabatini has noted, a lot of changes have happened at Juve in the last few months.

Several players have left with new men coming in, so the team needs time to deliver top performances again and we could get that if we are patient with the boys.