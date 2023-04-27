Sandro Sabatini criticizes Allegri’s tactics against Inter Milan

Juventus have just been eliminated from the Coppa Italia at the semi-final stage by Inter Milan. The Bianconeri now have to win the Europa League to end this term with a trophy.

Max Allegri’s men have been terrible in domestic and continental competitions this season and fans hoped they would win the Coppa Italia.

However, Inter has sent them home and Sandro Sabatini believes their poor tactics in the game contributed.

The journalist slams them for changing the tactics that earned them a win the last time they visited Inter at San Siro.

He said via Tuttojuve: A very simple question: why, five weeks ago, did Juventus win 1-0 at San Siro against Inter, offering a very different performance and opposite result to the Coppa Italia semifinal? Playing Chiesa as the only forward is a tactically limiting choice and is technically unsuitable for the player’s characteristics.

The game cannot be based solely on the counter-attack, hoping only for the mistakes of others; the strategy and instructions were certainly not to be suffocated by Inter.

Juve FC Says

We were hopeful the boys would earn another win against Inter after we defeated them on our last visit to the ground.

However, that never happened, which is sad because winning the cup would have been a good way to end a turbulent season.

It is much harder to win a continental trophy and it seems we might end this term trophyless.